THIS IS NOT A TEST: Canadian Theatrical Date Announced For Canadian Zombie Thriller

Attention, Canadian horror fans. If you have been wondering when, or even if, you would get the chance to see Adam MacDonald's zombie thriller, This Is Not A Test, in cinemas across its native Canada, fear not, we have that information now.

The recently minted Canadian division of Blue Fox Entertainment, BFE Canada have the distribution rights for the horror flick, and they will release it in cinemas on February 27th, one week after the U.S. theatrical date, handled by Independent Film Company and Shudder.