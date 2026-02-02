THIS IS NOT A TEST: Canadian Theatrical Date Announced For Canadian Zombie Thriller
Attention, Canadian horror fans. If you have been wondering when, or even if, you would get the chance to see Adam MacDonald's zombie thriller, This Is Not A Test, in cinemas across its native Canada, fear not, we have that information now.
The recently minted Canadian division of Blue Fox Entertainment, BFE Canada have the distribution rights for the horror flick, and they will release it in cinemas on February 27th, one week after the U.S. theatrical date, handled by Independent Film Company and Shudder.
THIS IS NOT A TEST, based on an award-winning young adult novel of the same name by Courtney Summers, follows Sloane and a small group of her classmates who take cover in their high school to escape their suddenly apocalyptic hometown. As danger relentlessly pounds on the doors, Sloane begins to see the world through the eyes of people who actually want to live and takes matters into her own hands.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.