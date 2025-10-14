THIS IS NOT A TEST: Independent Film Company And Shudder Acquire Canadian Zombie Horror

Independent Film Company and Shudder announced today that they acquired the rights to writer-director Adam MacDonald’s zombie outbreak horror This Is Not A Test. The Canadian zombie horror flick is set to have its world premiere at Brooklyn Horror Film Festival this Friday, and its Canadian premiere in the movie's hometown, at the reborn Toronto After Dark Film Festival on Saturday.

The two branches of the AMC family of companies have acquired the rights for the U.S., UK/IRE and AUS/NZ, which leaves us wondering who has the rights for here in Canada, as we are usually lumped in with any U.S. acquisition. Could be a tariffs thing? (ducks for cover) Anywhoooo, Independent Film Company and Shudder plan on releasing This is Not a Test in theaters next year.

Independent Film Company and Shudder have announced today that they have acquired the rights to writer-director Adam MacDonald’s zombie outbreak horror THIS IS NOT A TEST, marking his fourth collaboration with IFC Entertainment Group following his previous releases BACKCOUNTRY, PYEWACKET, and OUT COME THE WOLVES. The film is adapted from the popular YA novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Courtney Summers, and stars Olivia Holt (HEART EYES), Froy Gutierrez (THE STRANGERS), Luke MacFarlane (BROS), Corteon Moore (“Overcompensating”), Chloe Avakian (“John Wayne Gacy”), and Carson MacCormac (CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD). The deal includes rights in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Independent Film Company and Shudder will release THIS IS NOT A TEST in theaters in 2026.

THIS IS NOT A TEST follows Sloane and a small group of her classmates who take cover in their high school to escape their suddenly apocalyptic hometown. As danger relentlessly pounds on the doors, Sloane begins to see the world through the eyes of people who actually want to live and takes matters into her own hands.

“Courtney Summers' book THIS IS NOT A TEST captivated me completely with its raw energy and dynamic characters, a story I felt personally and knew it had to be brought to the screen. I couldn’t be happier with Olivia Holt's exceptional talent stepping into Sloane’s shoes (Docs) and bringing her to life. I'm beyond thrilled the film is in great hands and found a home with Independent Film Company and Shudder, a team that puts so much passion in the films they release,” said director Adam MacDonald. “Producer Cybill Lui and I brought together the very best creative team to realize this deeply emotional, gritty, intense film, one that puts you on the very edge of your seat and will leave you with hope at the end of the world.”

Independent Film Company’s Director of Acquisitions and Productions Adam Koehler commented, “Adam MacDonald has an unmatched ability to elevate genre filmmaking with heart, intelligence, and raw human emotion. We’re thrilled to bring THIS IS NOT A TEST to a new generation of viewers who crave horror that hits both the gut and the soul.”

THIS IS NOT A TEST is produced by Cybill Lui (THE SILENCING) of Anova Pictures and Adam MacDonald. The deal was negotiated by Adam Koehler for Independent Film Company and Shudder with Cybill Lui on behalf of the filmmakers.