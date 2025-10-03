Busan IFF Coverage Crime Movies Zombie Movies International Features All News

Friday One Sheet: EUROPE'S NEW FACES

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: EUROPE'S NEW FACES

A smoking vessel on an open sea. A literal and metaphoric image dominates the key art for Sam Abbas' documentary, Europe's New Faces, or "An observation of the migrant experience: From crossing the Mediterranean Sea to settling in Paris-based squats."

As powerful as the image is, and how timely and growing the crisis is, not just for Europe, but everywhere, is it shallow of me to highlight this poster because I like the glorious 'column inches' stylle credit block that sits unapologetically equal to the title of the film, in sublime justified formatting?

I am not a huge fan of the pull quotes, which somewhat breaks the symmetry, but I guess the marketing-powers-that-be want to warn you (or set expectations) that the documentary is a staggering 159 minutes.

Given that the title is in legal pad yellow and underlined, you know things are serious.

europes_new_faces_FridayOneSheet.jpg

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Bertrand BonelloDocumentaryEuropeEurope's New FacesFriday One SheetKey ArtLibyaMediterranean SeaMigrant CrisisParisPosterSam AbbasSmoke

Stream Europe's New Faces

More about Friday One Sheet

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.