Friday One Sheet: EUROPE'S NEW FACES

A smoking vessel on an open sea. A literal and metaphoric image dominates the key art for Sam Abbas' documentary, Europe's New Faces, or "An observation of the migrant experience: From crossing the Mediterranean Sea to settling in Paris-based squats."



As powerful as the image is, and how timely and growing the crisis is, not just for Europe, but everywhere, is it shallow of me to highlight this poster because I like the glorious 'column inches' stylle credit block that sits unapologetically equal to the title of the film, in sublime justified formatting?



I am not a huge fan of the pull quotes, which somewhat breaks the symmetry, but I guess the marketing-powers-that-be want to warn you (or set expectations) that the documentary is a staggering 159 minutes.



Given that the title is in legal pad yellow and underlined, you know things are serious.