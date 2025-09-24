RAT: Isaac Ezban Tapped to Direct Adaptation of Stephen King Novella
Oooh, this is cool. In the category of good things happening to your friends we have news from Deadline that Isaac Ezban, director of Mal de Ojo and Párvulos has been brought on to direct an adaptation of Rat, a novella by Stephen King. The screenplay adaptation is/was written by Jeff Howard, a frequent collaborator of Mike Flanagan's.
The story follows Drew Larson, a writer “cursed by his own ambition. Each attempt at a novel has ended in disaster—illness, misfortune, or worse. Determined to break the cycle, he retreats to a desolate cabin in the Maine woods, convinced this time will be different. But as a violent storm traps him in isolation, Drew’s body falters and his mind begins to unravel. In the grip of fever and madness, a stranger appears—an uncanny visitor who promises salvation and success…for a price Drew can barely comprehend.”Ezban, co-founder of Red Elephant Films, is an emerging voice in Latin American genre movies who has previously earned praise from Guillermo del Toro. Howard has established himself as a writer-producer in genre across film (Oculus, Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil) and TV (Resident Evil, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass).Ezban said: “Stephen King has always been my favorite writer, ever since I started reading horror as a teenager, and since then, Ive had the long-time dream of adapting some of his material… He embodies that essence of the contrast of beauty and brutality that has shaped my vision and sensibilities as a storyteller. I’ve read most of his work, and Rat remains one of my favorite stories he’s ever created… the perfect match — a dark, intimate, bizarre, even humorous and deeply unsettling story that gets under your skin… I see this as a survival movie about writer’s block, and also as the ultimate tale of our craft vs. our people, our creations vs. our loved ones, our art vs. our family, a theme I can very personally relate to. King has always inspired me as a filmmaker and a storyteller, and I feel honored to bring this tale to life.”
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.