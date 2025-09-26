Friday One Sheet: SHE LOVED BLOSSOMS MORE

The poster for Greek horror science-fiction hazy tale of unexplored grief, She Loved Blossoms More, has worthy-weird poster, with slime-green text, and a textured background of dried and oxidized blood. And of course, the key and central image of the film, that of a woman's face, framed in wild hair, vertically opened up to reveal the third eye.



The poster itself favours verticality, with the title card and "above the line" credits used as a pillar for the image, and surrounded by (mostly) negative space. This is then framed by a green box, and a full pull quotes from the festival circuit (including our own Josh Hurtado who caught the film in Tribeca in 2024, and described it as "Dirty Arthouse" which is kind of captured here with this design) as well as a big full standard credit block at the bottom.



The overall design and execution here screams 'strange and unusual' in a trippy neo-psychedelic fashion. Surely not to be seen on display at your local multiplex, which is a darn shame.



DarkSky films and Yellow Veil pictures will be releasing She Loved Blossoms More on VOD platforms on October 3.