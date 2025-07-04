Friday One Sheet: BROKEN VOICES

The key art for Czech film, Broken Voices, is a welcome reminder to designers that a well lit, perfectly F-stopped photo is often the best way to make a movie poster. In warm hues of browns, creams, and red, a young woman faces the opposite direction from her choir, looking not directly at us, but slightly, mysteriously, beyond us. Her hands and her hair fall limply to her sides. Perhaps it is the glance, perhaps it is the verticality of the design, or perhaps I simply do not like following the crowd, but this design speaks to me - instantly.



Do I know what this film is about? No. Would I see it immediately based on this one-sheet? Yes.