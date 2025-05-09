Friday One Sheet: HIGHEST 2 LOWEST

Give me a dominant colour, some architectural symmetry and a stylized title, and I am a happy boy. This cool blue teaser poster for the new Spike Lee Joint, Highest 2 Lowest, a remake of Akira Kurosawa's classic (and my personal favourite of his incredible body of work) High and Low, is both ominous and calming.



Given the look at class differences, and integrity of labour, in the original work, looking up at the Brooklyn Bridge, in all its glory, is a great teaser image for the film. The white text pops in one of the support pillars. as does the great, very Spike, tagline "All $$ Ain't Good $$."



As every good teaser poster deserves a teaser trailer, you fan find its brassy, wordy, and actiony teaser below. This jumped immediately to one of my most anticipated films of 2025.