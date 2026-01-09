INFINITE HUSK Trailer: Sci-Fi Thriller Coming to Cinemas Next Month

The Infinite Husk is a gritty, sci-fi thriller that interrogates the human experience through the exiled extraterrestrial consciousness, Vel. Forced to occupy the human body of a young Black woman on Earth, she is sent on a treacherous mission to spy on one of her own kind to uncover the potential threat of a new and dangerous type of science.

We have a trailer for The Infinite Husk, the feature film debut from writer/director Aaron Silverstein.

The sci-fi thriller premiered at SXSW last year and then screened at Sitges, as well as SXSW Sydney. A limited theatrical run will begin February 6, 2026, followed by a digital release in March through Chroma.

The Infinite Husk stars Peace Ikediuba and Circus-Szalewski.