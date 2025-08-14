HIGHEST 2 LOWEST Review: Spike Lee and Denzel Washington Reunite for Modern Update of Akira Kurosawa's Classic Crime-Thriller

Spike Lee (Inside Man, Malcolm X, Mo’Better Blues) and Denzel Washington’s (Gladiator II, The Equalizer series, The Tragedy of Macbeth) first collaboration in almost 20 years and their fifth overall, Highest 2 Lowest, masterfully updates Akira Kurosawa’s seminal 1963 crime-thriller, High and Low, for the 21st century, re-focusing the central dilemma: Whether businessman David King (Washington) will pay a potentially ruinous ransom for his driver’s kidnapped son, from the usual moral or ethical obligations (e.g., duty, honor, etc.), to the reputational consequences for King and his immediate family in a social media-driven, terminally online world if he refuses to pay the ransom.

Kurosawa's free-form adaptation of King’s Ransom, Ed McBain’s 1959 crime novel, High and Low remains a cornerstone not just of Japanese cinema, but the police procedural in general, regardless of language or country of origin. Deeply textured visually and narratively, High and Low reflected social, cultural issues related to Japan’s post-war economic boom and growing inequality. Given its subject matter, it always seemed ripe for adaptation and reinterpretation, especially from another point of view, preferably an entirely different country and a different set of social, cultural, and political values.

King’s central dilemma and its resolution are more than just a superficial difference between Kurosawa’s adaptation and Lee’s decades later reinterpretation. It’s also a risky move with the potential to alienate an audience keen on viewing King as a bigger-than-life heroic, problem-free character. A self-made multi-millionaire and the founder of Stackin' Hits, a past-its-prime music label, King built his reputation as music mogul by selectively choosing, nurturing, and supporting musical talent (“the best ears in the business”).

From his immaculate, art-filled Brooklyn penthouse high above the streets where he once lived, breathed, and made his first moves as a music producer, King looks out into a world he’s helped to bring into being and simply put, wants more. Not “more” in terms of wealth, power, or even fame (he has all three in abundance) and certainly not in terms of his wife, Pam (Ilfenesh Hadera), or his son, Trey (Aubrey Joseph), but “more” defined as continued relevance. Retirement represents a slow-motion stroll toward his inevitable demise, an acknowledgement of his mortality, and his redundancy to a world where he longer matters as a creative force or influence.

If filmography is autobiography (and it is), then King doubles as a stand-in for Lee, at 68 closer to the end of his brilliant career as a filmmaker than the beginning. King’s search for a renewed sense of relevance likely resonated with Lee personally as he revised the screenplay with the original writer, Alan Fox, after the completion of Lee’s last film, Da 5 Bloods, five years ago.

Struggling against his own irrelevance, King makes a bold, possibly self-destructive, move to regain control over Stackin' Hits from the merger that will leave him considerably richer, but effectively powerless. Impulsively deciding to purchase a controlling interest in his company from one of his partners, thus giving him the ability to block the merger, gives King the clear-eyed, renewed sense of purpose missing from his life.

King’s precarious professional and professional predicament serves as a backdrop for the story proper: At a summer basketball camp, kidnappers inadvertently snatch Kyle (Elijah Wright), the son of King’s longtime driver and confidante, Paul Christopher (Jeffrey Wright), instead of the similarly aged Trey. Assuming they have Trey, the kidnappers call King and demand a $17.5M ransom for his safe return, almost the exact amount King needs to purchase his partner’s shares in the music label.

As New York’s finest swoops into the King family’s penthouse in a performative show of force by law enforcement to Howard Drossin’s old-school, symphonic score, paying the ransom for the return of King’s son isn’t in dispute: For King’s son, the music mogul is willing to sacrifice everything, including the world.

But when Trey reappears, dazed, confused, but unharmed, it’s clear the kidnappers snatched Kyle by mistake. Without financial resources of his own, Paul can only leverage his friendship with King, along with the not unexpected ideals of honor, duty, and responsibility to obtain his son’s release.

Unfolding inexorably at a slow burn, Highest 2 Lowest, markedly increases the already intense pressure on King. Faced with not just financial ruin, but accepting the irrelevance he’s desperate to reject, King finds himself at a figurative crossroads. Narratively, Highest 2 Lowest pivots into specific 21st-century concerns and a cultural landscape dominated by social media. One misstep, one misjudgment, real or imagined, can destroy reputations, careers, and lives.

King’s recognition of the potentially disastrous real-world consequences if he refuses to pay the ransom drives both his final decision and the consequences that follow. Where Highest 2 Lowest spends most of the first half locked into high-rise offices and King’s penthouse defined by dialogue, the second half turns the camera to the streets below, a New York City subway crammed with boisterous Yankees fans, the late Eddie Palmieri performing at the yearly Puerto Rican Day Parade, the cramped, working-class neighborhood where King spent his childhood and early adulthood, and a face-to-face with the kidnapper, the latter aggrieved, resentful, and bitter at his marginalized invisibility.

Highest 2 Lowest opens Friday, August 15, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films. It will begin streaming September 5, exclusively via AppleTV+.