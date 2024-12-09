European Film Awards 2024: EMILIA PÉREZ Dominates the Ceremony

The 37th European Film Awards took place at the KKL Culture and Congress Center in Lucerne, Switzerland, bringing together prominent filmmakers and emerging talents from across the continent to celebrate the year’s achievements in European cinema.

While The Substance (read the news) led the nominations (as previously reported), the evening’s standout was Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Mexico-set trans gangster musical, which secured five awards, including Best European Film, Best European Director, and Best European Screenwriter.

Audiard, addressing the audience after receiving the first award of the night, joked about having prepared two additional speeches—an irony that later mirrored his film’s sweeping success. Despite his lighthearted remarks, his apparent surprise underscored the extent of the film's recognition.

Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who portrays the titular character in Audiard´s movie, navigating a gender transition against the fraught backdrop of cartel intrigue, made history by becoming the first transgender actress to win the Best European Actress award. Gascón’s performance stood out in a competitive category that included acclaimed actors such as Tilda Swinton and Trine Dyrholm. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to mothers, poignantly observing that some parents would rather have a child embroiled in criminality than embrace their identity as a queer individual.

The evening was punctuated by political reflections, as presenters and recipients addressed ongoing wars and conflicts, underscoring the role of cinema as a platform for advocacy and dialogue. In the documentary category, No Other Land, a collaborative effort by Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, was awarded Best European Documentary. The directors used their acceptance speech to appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the urgency of fostering peace amid escalating tensions.

German director Wim Wenders, a former director of the European Film Academy, received the European Lifetime Achievement Award. In his speech, Wenders lightheartedly remarked on addressing Juliette Binoche—recently appointed EFA president, succeeding Agnieszka Holland—as "Madame President," referencing the American elections. He added that a world with more female presidents might have fared better, drawing laughter and reflection from the audience.

The theme of breaking barriers resonated throughout the ceremony. Labina Mitevska, recipient of the Eurimages International Co-Production Award, reflected on her unique position as the sole producer in Macedonia for much of her career, emphasizing the challenges of navigating an underrepresented industry.

Similarly, Isabella Rossellini, honored with the European Achievement in World Cinema award, shared how reinvention has been integral to her longevity in the acting profession. Citing her study of ethology as a foundation for her experimental series Green Porno, Rossellini illustrated the importance of adaptability. She also expressed gratitude to the babysitters who cared for her children during her demanding career, a poignant acknowledgment of the often-unseen support systems behind creative pursuits.

Newcomer Abou Sangare won the Best European Actor award for his lead performance in Souleymane’s Story. His portrayal of a struggling Parisian immigrant sheds light on the resilience and hardships faced by asylum seekers, bringing overlooked narratives to the forefront.

The role has already earned him the Un Certain Regard Award for Best Actor following the film’s premiere at Cannes, cementing Sangare as a rising talent in European cinema. His win came against a competitive field that included acclaimed actors Franz Rogowski and Ralph Fiennes.

In the animated film category, Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis received the Best European Animated Film award for Flow. The dialogue-free adventure follows a group of animals navigating survival during an apocalyptic flood and serves as Latvia’s official submission for the International Feature Film Oscar. Zilbalodis’ innovative storytelling and visual approach have garnered widespread attention, marking another milestone for Latvian animation.

The Best European Short Film award went to Croatian director Nebojša Slijepčević for The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent. The film revisits the 1993 Štrpci massacre, focusing on the courageous defiance of a Croatian man during a harrowing episode of ethnic violence. In his acceptance speech, Slijepčević dedicated the award to Tomo Buzov, the real-life figure whose act of bravery inspired the story.

The full list of 2024 European Film Award winners

European Film

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

European Documentary

No Other Land - Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal

European Director

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

European Actress

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

European Actor

Abou Sangare - Souleymane’s Story

European Screenwriter

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

Armand - Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

European Animated Feature Film

Flow - Gints Zilbalodis

European Short Film

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent - Nebojsa Slijepcevic

European Young Audience Award

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin - Benjamin Ree

Technical Excellence Awards

Best Cinematography

The Substance - Benjamin Kračun

Best Visual Effects

The Substance - Bryan Jones, Pierre Procoudine-Gorsky, Chervin Shafaghi, Guillaume Le Gouez

Best Production Design

The Girl With the Needle - Jagna Dobesz

Best Original Score

The Girl With the Needle - Frederikke Hoffmeier

Best Editing

Emilia Pérez - Juliette Welfling

Best Costume Design

The Devil’s Bath - Tanja Hausner

Best Make-Up & Hair

When the Light Breaks - Evalotte Oosterop

Best Sound

Souleymane’s Story - Marc-Olivier Brullé, Pierre Bariaud, Charlotte Butrak, Samuel Aïchoun, Rodrigo Diaz

Special Awards

European University Film Award

Three Kilometers to the End of the World

European Lifetime Achievement

Wim Wenders

European Achievement in World Cinema

Isabella Rossellini

Eurimages International Co-Production Award

Labina Mitevska