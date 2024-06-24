NOBODY 2 Starts Filming This Summer. Odenkirk Returning With Timo Tjahjanto Directing!!!

Well, holy shit. This is a fine way to make your Monday.

Nobody 2 will start filming late this Summer. That's all fine and dandy, the first film was a lot of fun, giving us a Bob Odenkirk role that no one was expecting. Now, what really caught our attention is that Indonesian action maestro, Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us, Headshot, The Big 4), is going to be directing the sequel. Variety is reporting that

Holy. Shit.