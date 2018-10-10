THE NIGHT COMES FOR US Trailer: Watch Joe Taslim Fight All of Jakarta. All of it!

Vancouver IFF Coverage Zombie Movies International News Action Movies All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
The Night Comes For Us follows Ito (played by Joe Taslim), a former triad enforcer, and his mission to protect a young girl while trying to escape his former gang after his mysterious disappearance setting off a violent battle on the streets of Jakarta.
All you need is a girl, a gun, and 30 million gallons of blood.Bullets, knives, and fists come in handy, too, in Timo Tjahjanto's extremely violent action picture The Night Comes For Us. The violence is brutal and explicit: broken bones burst through the skin, sharp-edged weapons slash their way into and out of body parts, and thousands of bullets thump into and fly out of bodies that take more punishment than is humanly possible.So, yes, hardcore action fans should be delighted!