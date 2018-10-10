THE NIGHT COMES FOR US Trailer: Watch Joe Taslim Fight All of Jakarta. All of it!

Here you go kids, the trailer for Timo Tjahjanto's bloody tour de force, The Night Comes for Us. Wowing audiences on its limited festival run before it bows on Netflix on Friday, October 19th, just this little taste from the trailer wants us having more. Have a look!

The Night Comes For Us follows Ito (played by Joe Taslim), a former triad enforcer, and his mission to protect a young girl while trying to escape his former gang after his mysterious disappearance setting off a violent battle on the streets of Jakarta.

Our own Peter Martin saw The Night Comes For Us at Fantastic Fest last month and this was the start of his review,

All you need is a girl, a gun, and 30 million gallons of blood. Bullets, knives, and fists come in handy, too, in Timo Tjahjanto's extremely violent action picture The Night Comes For Us. The violence is brutal and explicit: broken bones burst through the skin, sharp-edged weapons slash their way into and out of body parts, and thousands of bullets thump into and fly out of bodies that take more punishment than is humanly possible. So, yes, hardcore action fans should be delighted!

That is just the beginning of his review! Hold on to your butts, we still have a week and a half to wait for this new dose of action glory!