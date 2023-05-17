BROOKLYN 45 Trailer: The Ghosts of War Never Fade Away

A new Ted Geoghegan film gets us at ScreenAnarchy interested. He takes familiar horror tropes and makes them decidely unfamiliar in the most intimate and terrifying way, be that a haunted house in We Are Still Here or anti-colonial monsters in Mohawk. It seems he'ls done the same with seances in his new film, and we're even more excited to know it'll have a release on Shudder next month, June 9th.

December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlour of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, they’ve reunited to support their troubled host – but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal. Trapped in their host’s lounge, the Greatest Generation now finds themselves put to one final test, with their only route to freedom being more bloodshed.

Our own Josh Hurtado caught the film at its SXSW world premiere, and had this to say: "Taking a cue from classic ‘40s noir and later Cold War thrillers, Geoghegan’s script is masterfully delivered by these titans of independent horror, many of whom are showing shades of their abilities that we’ve rarely seen. Fessenden in particular turns in a magnificently subdued performance as the despondent colonel looking for a sign that his beloved wife is still out there somewhere."

Full Disclosure: when Ted was getting ready to make the Broolyn 45, he put a call out for anyone who might have photographs from the 1940s that could be use on the set. I sent him one of my grandfather from World War II, and yes, I will be looking to see if it made it into the film.

Brooklyn 45 is a co-production between Shudder, Raven Banner, Hangar 18 Media, Divide/Conquer, and The Line Film Company.You can check out the trailer below, and mark your calendars for June 9th.