SEEDS: Kaniehtiio Horn's Debut Feature Announces Principal Cast

Seeds. There was exciting news for Canadian and Indigenous genre fans yesterday as Deadline was the first to announce the cast of Kaniehtiio Horn's directorial debut,

Seeds follows Ziggy (Horn), who is offered her first gig as an online influencer, promoting Nature’s Oath, a seed and fertilizer company. When her cousin summons her back to the rez, she is forced into a battle to save her people’s legacy, finding her power along the way.

Horn has taken the lead in their own film, along with writing, directing and executive producing it. They have added legendary Indigenous actor Graham Greene, character actor Patrick Garrow, Reservation Dogs' Dallas Goldtooth, Meegwun Fairbrother (Burden of Truth) and Dylan Cook (Letterkenny).

They are joined by two more Indigenous actors Bonnie Whitlow and Cherish Violet Blood. Canadian actor Peter Keleghan - whom we imagine will play the villain in this pic - caps off the announced cast.

Production is underway here in Ontario, Canada.

“Stepping behind the camera to write, direct and produce felt like a natural progression after 20 years of experience in front of the camera as an actress,” said Horn. “It’s been really exciting having this chance to flex the creative muscles I have gained along the way. Seeds is a fun genre bending dark comedy. It is particularly gratifying to bring Indigenous stories to life in this way, and I couldn’t have done this without such an incredible team supporting me.”

A longtime actor in the Canadian film industry, embarassingly Horn only came upon our radar when Letterkenny came about. They would take the lead in Ted Geoghegan's Mohawk the following year after the previous Canadian iconic oddity premiered. She co-starred in last year's TIFF selection, Alice Darling.

Seeds was one of the projects that came out on top when it was presented at Frontieres back in 2021