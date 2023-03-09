Ted Geoghegan's BROOKLYN 45 Gets a Beautiful Hand Painted Poster
Like every good cinephile out there we love ourselves a great movie poster and this 1940s inspired poster for Ted Geoghegan's upcoming Brooklyn 45 is no exception. What a thing of beauty.
Geoghegan says that this poster was hand painted by Marc Schoenbach of Sadist Art Designs.
Brooklyn 45 is having its world premiere at SXSW this Sunday!
WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY TED GEOGHEGANStarring Anne Ramsay (A League of Their Own), Larry Fessenden (Depraved),Ron E. Rains (The Onion’s Film Standard), Jeremy Holm (House of Cards),Ezra Buzzington (The Hills Have Eyes), Kristina Klebe (Rob Zombie’s Halloween)**2023 SXSW FILM FESTIVAL - WORLD PREMIERE - MIDNIGHTERS**Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlour of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood, they’ve reunited to support their troubled host – but when his invitation for cocktails turns into an impromptu séance, the metaphoric ghosts of their past become all-too-literal. Trapped in their host’s lounge, the Greatest Generation now finds themselves put to one final test...with their only route to freedom being more bloodshed.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.