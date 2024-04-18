Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage Festival Features Top 10 Lists International Features Festival News

Shudder in May: NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER, STOPMOTION And a Lot of TOXIC AVENGER Movies

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Shudder in May: NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER, STOPMOTION And a Lot of TOXIC AVENGER Movies
We believe it is safe to say that Spring is finally here in North America. Relatively safe. Pretty sure it is safe. 
 
Not only will April showers bring May flowers but May also sees the arrival of the new Danish horror flick Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, and the UK horror flick, Stopmotion. Next month also sees the ongoing live watch parties every other Friday night of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. 
 
Four Toxic Avenger films are coming to the repertory programming next month. We don't know if Bob Clark's Deathdream and Buddy Giovinazzo's Combat Shock are considered part of the Namsploitation genre but they're two Nam-era horror flicks to keep an eye out for next month.
 
While we still don't know what to make of elevated horror Shudder will have two elevator horror flicks coming to the platform in the way of Down and The Lift on May 20th. Last floor, Shudder, the penthouse suite of horror streamers. 
 
The full lineup follows.
 
 
NIGHTWATCH_ DEMONS ARE FOREVER - May Article.jpg
 
NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER
 
Directed by Ole Bornedal
 
Streaming On Shudder May 17
 
Available in US, CA, UKI, AU,NZ
 
Synopsis
 
In the sequel to the Danish horror classic, Martin’s daughter, Emma takes up a night watch job to find out what happened to her parents almost 30 years ago. A meeting with Wörmer in his cell pulls the serial killer out of his coma and sets in motion a chain of fateful events. Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kim Bodnia.
 
*Streaming film premiere of Nightwatch (1994), the Danish original film from director Ole Bornedal, also debuts on Friday, May 17
 
STOPMOTION - Still 1 May Article.jpg
 
STOPMOTION
 
Directed by Robert Morgan
 
Streaming On Shudder May 31
 
Available in US, CA, UKI, AU,NZ
 
Synopsis
 
Ella Blake is a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she embarks upon the creation of a macabre new puppet film, which soon becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella's mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her. Starring Aisling Franciosi, Tom York and Jaz Hutchins. **Winner for Best Director at Fantastic Fest. 
 
 
TV SERIES
 
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs
 
Shudder Original Series
 
Season 6 Episodes Continue Biweekly LIVE Premieres on Shudder TV
 
Friday, May 10; Debuts on-demand Sunday, May 12
 
Friday, May 24; Debuts on-demand Sunday, May 26
 
 Available in US and CA 
 
Synopsis
 
The supersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes debuting biweekly.
 
 
 
SHUDDER RESURRECTED 
 
**Repertory Titles New to Shudder** 
 
 
 
May 1
 
The Jester
 
A malevolent being known as The Jester terrorizes the inhabitants of a small town on Halloween night, including two estranged sister who must come together to find a way to defeat this evil entity.
 
 
Blood and Black Lace
 
A masked, shadowy killer brutally murders the models of a scandalous fashion house in Rome.
 
 
YellowBrickRoad
 
1940: the entire population of Friar, New Hampshire walked up a winding mountain trail, leaving everything behind. 2008: the first official expedition into the wilderness attempts to solve the mystery of the lost citizens of Friar.
 
 
Mean Spirited
 
A failed YouTuber’s weekend in the Poconos turns into a nightmare when a demon joins the party.
 
 
The Toxic Avenger
 
Tromaville has a monstrous new hero. The Toxic Avenger is born when meek mop boy Melvin falls into a vat of toxic waste. Now evildoers will have a lot to lose.
 
 
The Toxic Avenger Part II
 
The Toxic Avenger is tricked into traveling to Tokyo to search for his estranged father, leaving Tromaville open to complete domination by an evil corporation.
 
 
The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie
 
Toxie finds he has nothing to do as a superhero, as he has ridden his city of evil. He decides to go to work for a major corporation, which he discovers may be the evilest of all his adversaries.
 
 
TA4 – Citizen Toxic: The Toxi Avenger IV
 
The Toxic Avenger must defend his friends from his own evil alternate universe doppelgänger, The Noxious Offender.
 
 
 
May 6
 
Mother, May I?
 
When Anya starts behaving like her fiancée’s recently deceased mother, Emmet must confront his deepest traumas to free his fiancée from this bewildering possession.
 
 
Herd
 
When a woman trying to outrun her past ends up trapped between a zombie outbreak and warring militia groups, she must fight to find her way back home.
 
 
Gorgo
 
Greedy sailors capture a giant lizard off the coast of Ireland and sell it to a London circus, inciting the wrath of the creature’s mother.
 
 
The Giant Gila Monster
 
A giant lizard terrorizes a rural Texas community, and a heroic teenager attempts to destroy the creature.
 
 
The Stone Tape
 
A research team from an electronics company moves into an old Victorian house to start work on finding a new recording medium. When team member Jill Greeley witnesses a ghost, team director Peter Brock decides not only to analyze the apparition, which he believes is a psychic impression trapped in a stone wall (dubbed a "stone tape"), but also to exorcise it--with terrifying results.
 
 
 
May 8
 
Mother’s Day (1980)
 
Three young women are tormented by an insane matriarch and her depraved sons.
 
*The Last Drive-In: Mother’s Day episode also available.
 
 
 
May 13
 
Landlocked
 
Summoned to his soon-to-be demolished childhood home, Mason discovers a video camera that can see into the past, driving him to record as many memories as possible before the doomed house is destroyed.
 
 
Fatal Games
 
A mad javelin thrower kills teenagers in the school. All promising athletes are executed in the most brutal way.
 
 
 
May 15
 
Combat Shock
 
A dangerously disturbed Vietnam veteran struggles with life 15 years after his return home, and slowly falls into insanity from his gritty urban lifestyle.
 
 
 
May 20
 
Down
 
When the elevators in New York’s 102-story Millennium Building start to malfunction, mechanic Mark Newman is sent to find the cause. After a series of gruesome and deadly “accidents” occur, Mark joins forces with spunky reporter Jennifer.
 
 
The Lift
 
A lift technician finds himself drawn into a web of mystery and peril as he investigates the perplexing deadly accidents occurring in the elevators of a new office building.
 
 
 
May 22
 
The Strangler
 
An overweight lab technician with low self-esteem, brought on by his dominant mother, becomes a serial killer of nurses.
 
 
 
May 24
 
Deathdream
 
A young soldier killed in the Vietnam War inexplicably shows up at his family home on the night of his death.
 
 
 
May 27
 
Graduation Day (1981)
 
A masked killer begins murdering students on the school track team after a track runner dies upon completion of a 30-second 200-meter race.
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Ole BornedalFanny Leander BornedalNikolaj Coster-WaldauAlex Høgh AndersenHorrorMysteryThrillerRobert MorganRobin KingAisling FranciosiStella GonetTom YorkAnimation

More about Stopmotion

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2024 ScreenAnarchy LLC.