Shudder in May: NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER, STOPMOTION And a Lot of TOXIC AVENGER Movies

We believe it is safe to say that Spring is finally here in North America. Relatively safe. Pretty sure it is safe.

Not only will April showers bring May flowers but May also sees the arrival of the new Danish horror flick Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, and the UK horror flick, Stopmotion. Next month also sees the ongoing live watch parties every other Friday night of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

Four Toxic Avenger films are coming to the r epertory programming next month. We don't know if Bob Clark's Deathdream and Buddy Giovinazzo's Combat Shock are considered part of the Namsploitation genre but they're two Nam-era horror flicks to keep an eye out for next month.

While we still don't know what to make of elevated horror Shudder will have two elevator horror flicks coming to the platform in the way of Down and The Lift on May 20th. Last floor, Shudder, the penthouse suite of horror streamers.

The full lineup follows.