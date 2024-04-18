Shudder in May: NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER, STOPMOTION And a Lot of TOXIC AVENGER Movies
We believe it is safe to say that Spring is finally here in North America. Relatively safe. Pretty sure it is safe.
Not only will April showers bring May flowers but May also sees the arrival of the new Danish horror flick Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, and the UK horror flick, Stopmotion. Next month also sees the ongoing live watch parties every other Friday night of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.
Four Toxic Avenger films are coming to the repertory programming next month. We don't know if Bob Clark's Deathdream and Buddy Giovinazzo's Combat Shock are considered part of the Namsploitation genre but they're two Nam-era horror flicks to keep an eye out for next month.
While we still don't know what to make of elevated horror Shudder will have two elevator horror flicks coming to the platform in the way of Down and The Lift on May 20th. Last floor, Shudder, the penthouse suite of horror streamers.
The full lineup follows.
NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVERDirected by Ole BornedalStreaming On Shudder May 17Available in US, CA, UKI, AU,NZSynopsisIn the sequel to the Danish horror classic, Martin’s daughter, Emma takes up a night watch job to find out what happened to her parents almost 30 years ago. A meeting with Wörmer in his cell pulls the serial killer out of his coma and sets in motion a chain of fateful events. Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kim Bodnia.*Streaming film premiere of Nightwatch (1994), the Danish original film from director Ole Bornedal, also debuts on Friday, May 17STOPMOTIONDirected by Robert MorganStreaming On Shudder May 31Available in US, CA, UKI, AU,NZSynopsisElla Blake is a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she embarks upon the creation of a macabre new puppet film, which soon becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella's mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her. Starring Aisling Franciosi, Tom York and Jaz Hutchins. **Winner for Best Director at Fantastic Fest.TV SERIESThe Last Drive-In with Joe Bob BriggsShudder Original SeriesSeason 6 Episodes Continue Biweekly LIVE Premieres on Shudder TVFriday, May 10; Debuts on-demand Sunday, May 12Friday, May 24; Debuts on-demand Sunday, May 26Available in US and CASynopsisThe supersized sixth season continues with all-new episodes debuting biweekly.SHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**May 1The JesterA malevolent being known as The Jester terrorizes the inhabitants of a small town on Halloween night, including two estranged sister who must come together to find a way to defeat this evil entity.Blood and Black LaceA masked, shadowy killer brutally murders the models of a scandalous fashion house in Rome.YellowBrickRoad1940: the entire population of Friar, New Hampshire walked up a winding mountain trail, leaving everything behind. 2008: the first official expedition into the wilderness attempts to solve the mystery of the lost citizens of Friar.Mean SpiritedA failed YouTuber’s weekend in the Poconos turns into a nightmare when a demon joins the party.The Toxic AvengerTromaville has a monstrous new hero. The Toxic Avenger is born when meek mop boy Melvin falls into a vat of toxic waste. Now evildoers will have a lot to lose.The Toxic Avenger Part IIThe Toxic Avenger is tricked into traveling to Tokyo to search for his estranged father, leaving Tromaville open to complete domination by an evil corporation.The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of ToxieToxie finds he has nothing to do as a superhero, as he has ridden his city of evil. He decides to go to work for a major corporation, which he discovers may be the evilest of all his adversaries.TA4 – Citizen Toxic: The Toxi Avenger IVThe Toxic Avenger must defend his friends from his own evil alternate universe doppelgänger, The Noxious Offender.May 6Mother, May I?When Anya starts behaving like her fiancée’s recently deceased mother, Emmet must confront his deepest traumas to free his fiancée from this bewildering possession.HerdWhen a woman trying to outrun her past ends up trapped between a zombie outbreak and warring militia groups, she must fight to find her way back home.GorgoGreedy sailors capture a giant lizard off the coast of Ireland and sell it to a London circus, inciting the wrath of the creature’s mother.The Giant Gila MonsterA giant lizard terrorizes a rural Texas community, and a heroic teenager attempts to destroy the creature.The Stone TapeA research team from an electronics company moves into an old Victorian house to start work on finding a new recording medium. When team member Jill Greeley witnesses a ghost, team director Peter Brock decides not only to analyze the apparition, which he believes is a psychic impression trapped in a stone wall (dubbed a "stone tape"), but also to exorcise it--with terrifying results.May 8Mother’s Day (1980)Three young women are tormented by an insane matriarch and her depraved sons.*The Last Drive-In: Mother’s Day episode also available.May 13LandlockedSummoned to his soon-to-be demolished childhood home, Mason discovers a video camera that can see into the past, driving him to record as many memories as possible before the doomed house is destroyed.Fatal GamesA mad javelin thrower kills teenagers in the school. All promising athletes are executed in the most brutal way.May 15Combat ShockA dangerously disturbed Vietnam veteran struggles with life 15 years after his return home, and slowly falls into insanity from his gritty urban lifestyle.May 20DownWhen the elevators in New York’s 102-story Millennium Building start to malfunction, mechanic Mark Newman is sent to find the cause. After a series of gruesome and deadly “accidents” occur, Mark joins forces with spunky reporter Jennifer.The LiftA lift technician finds himself drawn into a web of mystery and peril as he investigates the perplexing deadly accidents occurring in the elevators of a new office building.May 22The StranglerAn overweight lab technician with low self-esteem, brought on by his dominant mother, becomes a serial killer of nurses.May 24DeathdreamA young soldier killed in the Vietnam War inexplicably shows up at his family home on the night of his death.May 27Graduation Day (1981)A masked killer begins murdering students on the school track team after a track runner dies upon completion of a 30-second 200-meter race.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.