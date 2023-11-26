Pretty Packaging: THE FRIGHTENERS Gets Ultimate Treatment
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, Peter Jackson was primarily known for very gory, funny horror movies and a surprising drama or two. Then he made an extremely expensive special effects extravaganza aimed at mainstream audiences, which flopped, overshadowed that summer of 1996 by the huge flying saucers of Independence day.
That didn't mean the film, called The Frighteners, was bad. On the contrary, for many people it was a fantasy highlight of the nineties, melding Peter Jackson's preferences with impressive technical leaps forward. And it did pave the way for his Lord of the Rings films, proving to many industry insiders he had the producing skills and effects know-how necessary.
The Frighteners has had several very decent releases over the years, including gigantic making-of documentaries dwarfing the film itself. But this is the age of 4k-UHD and Dolby Atmos so a new one was bound to happen. The Germans thought: "why not go large?" and distributor Turbine Medien created a Limited Ultimate Edition with six discs, a book, posters, the works.
It's been out for a while but still available, and it's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
That didn't mean the film, called The Frighteners, was bad. On the contrary, for many people it was a fantasy highlight of the nineties, melding Peter Jackson's preferences with impressive technical leaps forward. And it did pave the way for his Lord of the Rings films, proving to many industry insiders he had the producing skills and effects know-how necessary.
The Frighteners has had several very decent releases over the years, including gigantic making-of documentaries dwarfing the film itself. But this is the age of 4k-UHD and Dolby Atmos so a new one was bound to happen. The Germans thought: "why not go large?" and distributor Turbine Medien created a Limited Ultimate Edition with six discs, a book, posters, the works.
It's been out for a while but still available, and it's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
The Frighteners
Director(s)
- Peter Jackson
Writer(s)
- Fran Walsh
- Peter Jackson
Cast
- Michael J. Fox
- Trini Alvarado
- Peter Dobson
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.