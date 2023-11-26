Pretty Packaging: THE FRIGHTENERS Gets Ultimate Treatment

All contents spread out. Several of the art card have film trivia texts on the back.

There are six discs in this set: two 4K-UHD discs and 4 Blu-rays. On these, you get the film in its theatrical version and the (13 minutes longer) director's cut. On one of the Blu-rays you even get the director's cut in an open matte version, adding footage at the top and bottom of the regular versions.

For Dolby Atmos fans: the director's cut on both the 4K-UHD and the Blu-ray has it.