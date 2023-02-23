COUNTRY GOLD: Cinedigm Acquires Mickey Reece's Music Comedy For North America

Mickey Reece's latest, the music comedy Country Gold, has been acquired by Cinedigm for a theatrical and digital release. Their plan is to give Country Gold a limited theatrical release in March then premiere it on Fandor, their indie discovery platform on April 4th.

The only straight path through the trappings of fame and fortune is a crooked one, and Country Gold shines a stark light on that path's dark corners. It's a whiskey-infused feverdream for one man who wants to keep his nose clean, and another who refuses to acknowledge the dirt of his own making.

You will also find the first teaser for Country Gold down below.

Limited theatrical rollout in March followed by exclusive streaming release on Fandor April 4, 2023

Cinedigm has announced the acquisition of surrealist country music film COUNTRY GOLD, the latest from prolific Oklahoma writer-director Mickey Reece (Agnes, Climate of the Hunter), for North America. Following a limited theatrical release in March, Cinedigm will exclusively premiere on their indie discovery platform Fandor beginning April 4th.

An official selection of Fantastic Fest, the Fantasia International Film Festival, and the Glasgow Film Festival, this offbeat comedy tells the story of an up-and-coming country music star, Troyal Brux (portrayed by Reece himself in Garth Brooks-inspired attire), meeting Country legend George Jones (Ben Hall) in 1994. Together, they embark on a wild night in Nashville — the eve before George plans to cryogenically freeze himself.

A spiritual follow-up to his award-winning Elvis biopic Alien, COUNTRY GOLD surreally satirizes American celebrity as it captures two music legends at a fictionalized career crossroads. “I wanted to explore a seminal moment in American music history,” said Reece. “Not to belabor the facts, but to rather play with some icons of this particular era and let their vibes take the audience to surprising places. I’m thrilled to release the film with Cinedigm, and have the story of this strange night in Nashville join the excellent catalog that they have been cultivating on Fandor.”

"If it wasn't obvious by now, the Fandor team loves unique, left-field comedies like Country Gold," said Aaron Hillis, Director of Programming for Cinedigm. "I may be more of a rock-and-roll guy but having followed Mickey Reece's undeniably inventive career for a few years, I'll go full honkytonk for whatever he cooks up."

COUNTRY GOLD was produced by Kassie Gann (Chicken House) in association with executive producers Peter Kuplowsky, Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness programmer, and Zac Locke for The Straits. The film was co-written by Reece and his frequent collaborator John Selvidge, who together penned Reece’s previous two indies; the critically acclaimed 2019 Climate of the Hunter and equally celebrated follow-up Agnes, starring Molly C. Quinn, Jake Horowitz, and Sean Gunn, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Fest in 2021 and was released by Magnolia Pictures later that year.

Locke negotiated the deal with Cinedigm’s Director of Acquisitions Brandon Hill.