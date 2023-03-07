COUNTRY GOLD Trailer: Mickey Reece's Comedy in Cinemas Next Week
Starting next Friday in New York and progressing throughout the U.S. until the end of the month you may be able to catch Mickey Reece's Country Gold in cinemas before its bow on Fandor on April 4th.
Be sure not to miss the movie our own Shelagh called " ...a whiskey-infused feverdream for one man who wants to keep his nose clean, and another who refuses to acknowledge the dirt of his own making".
The list of individual screenings is down below, along with a new trailer for your viewing pleasure.
Trailer for Mickey Reece’s Acclaimed Surrealist Comedy ‘Country Gold’ Drops Ahead of Theatrical Roadshow & Digital Release This SpringTHEATRICAL ENGAGEMENTS KICK OFF MARCH 16AVAILABLE ON FANDOR APRIL 4Cinedigm have released a new trailer for Mickey Reece’s acclaimed country music comedy COUNTRY GOLD ahead of a series of limited theatrical engagements across the US that kicks off this month. An official selection of Austin’s celebrated Fantastic Fest, the Fantasia International Film Festival, and the Glasgow Film Festival, COUNTRY GOLD will be released digitally April 4 on Fandor in North America.Set In 1994, the trailer introduces up-and-coming country music star Troyal Brux (portrayed by Reece himself, in wardrobe indebted to the style of Garth Brooks), as he joins Country legend George Jones (Ben Hall, in a wildly hailed performance) for a wild bender in Nashville - the night before George plans to get cryogenically frozen.Based out of Oklahoma, Reece, the prolific filmmaker behind the cult indies Climate of the Hunter and Agnes, has been described by RogerEbert.com as "one of the DIY indie world’s best-kept secrets." COUNTRY GOLD harkens back to an earlier Reece opus, the award-winning Mickey Reece’s Alien, which reimagined the early days of Elvis and Pricilla Presley’s marriage, and similarly satirized a music legend at an existential crossroads.A theatrical roadshow for COUNTRY GOLD kicks off March 16 with a series of screenings at select Alamo Drafthouses, presented by Fantastic Fest, and additional theaters across the nation. Reece will be in attendance at select engagements in New York, LA, and Austin.Find the latest list of screenings below, and please check linktr.ee/countrygold for additional engagements.3/16 - New York, NY (Alamo Lower Manhattan)3/17 - Brooklyn, NY (Spectacle Theater)3/17 - 3/23 Charlotte, NC (Independent Picture House)3/20 - Los Angeles, CA (Alamo DTLA)3/23 - Austin, TX (Alamo Mueller)3/24 - Philadelphia, PA (Philadelphia Film Center)3/29 - Chicago, IL (Alamo Wrigleyville)3/29 - Denver, CO (Alamo Sloans)3/29 - San Francisco, CA (Alamo New Mission)3/29 - Yonkers, NY (Alamo Yonkers)3/30 - 4/3 - Oklahoma City, OK (Rodeo Cinema)3/30 - 4/3 - Tulsa, OK (Circle Cinema)More to come!
