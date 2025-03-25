FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES: Popular Horror Series Returns With Official Trailer
The official trailer for the reboot of the Final Destination franchise, Bloodlines, is here. What started twenty-five years ago as a near triennial culling of pretty young faces of Hollywood hopefuls sat back to take a breather after 2011. It has been plenty of time to rest since that first batch of films. Time to commence with another rash of cause and effect horrific deaths! Huzzah!
Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.
Sadly this also marks one of the final appearances of the late Tony Todd, who was in three of the five films in the original run. That's all we can say about that
The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice — “FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES.”“Final Destination Bloodlines” stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game, “The Flash”), Teo Briones (“Chucky,” “Will vs. The Future”), Richard Harmon (The Age of Adaline, “The 100”), Owen Patrick Joyner (“Julie and the Phantoms,” “100 Things to Do Before High School”), Anna Lore (They/Them, “Gotham Knights”), with Brec Bassinger (“Stargirl,” “Bella and the Bulldogs”), and Tony Todd (Final Destination franchise, Candyman). The film is directed by Adam Stein (Freaks, Kim Possible) & Zach Lipovsky (Freaks, Kim Possible). The screenplay is by Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Scream”) & Lori Evans Taylor (Cellar Door, Bed Rest), and the story is by Jon Watts (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Cop Car”) and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination franchise).“Final Destination Bloodlines” is produced by Craig Perry (Final Destination franchise, American Pie franchise), Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, (“Atlanta,” “Cop Car”) and Toby Emmerich (“The Flash,” “The Butterfly Effect”). The executive producers are David Siegel and Warren Zide. The behind-the-camera talent includes director of photography Christian Sebaldt (“Resident Evil: Apocalypse,” “House on Haunted Hill”) and production designer Rachel O’Toole (“Upload,” “The 9th Life of Louis Drax”). The film is edited by Sabrina Pitre (“Freaks,” “Love, Death & Robots”). The music is by Tim Wynn (“Freaks,” “Supernatural”). The costumes are designed by Michelle Hunter (“The Butterfly Effect, “Fifty Shades of Grey”). The casting is by Rich Delia (“The Flash,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.