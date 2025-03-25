FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES: Popular Horror Series Returns With Official Trailer

The official trailer for the reboot of the Final Destination franchise, Bloodlines, is here. What started twenty-five years ago as a near triennial culling of pretty young faces of Hollywood hopefuls sat back to take a breather after 2011. It has been plenty of time to rest since that first batch of films. Time to commence with another rash of cause and effect horrific deaths! Huzzah!

Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Sadly this also marks one of the final appearances of the late Tony Todd, who was in three of the five films in the original run. That's all we can say about that