Friday One Sheet: IN FRONT OF YOUR FACE

The prolific, one-a-year-but-sometimes-two, output of Hong Sang Soo has yielded some brilliant posters, particularly the 'designing for designers' approach that artist Brian Hung has brought to the key art for his films in recent years. (Hat tip to Mubi for this 2021 interview with Hung on specifically this subject.)



One of Hong Sang Soo's recent films, In Front Of Your Face, which (of course) is not his latest, but is still on the North American festival circuit from 2021, got this lovely new key art below.

It is the colour mix here -- the dark hair, bright skin-tones, lush green and accented pink -- that makes the composition stand out from the arthouse crowd. Also, the "double line" font that is literally, and figuratively, doing double duty here in all sorts of ways.

The high grain in the image gives the film an older, almost artifact, kind of feel, like a film that played a festival some years ago and many people may have forgotten about, which, come to think of it, outside the cult of Hong Sang Soo (of which I am a card carrying member), this sort of describes most of the Korean auteur's work.

Tuck in the festival logos at the top, and an unobtrusive credit block at the bottom, and you have a text-heavy, but still well-balanced One Sheet.