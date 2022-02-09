A Creepy Teaser Trailer for Alex Garland's MEN

Alex Garland, the writer/director behind the superb science-fiction-horror pictures Ex Machina, Annihilation (and former collaborator with Danny Boyle which he wrote 28 Weeks Later and Sunshine, among others) returns to the big screen after a short dalliance with television (DEVS).

A24 perfectly timed the drop of this teaser trailer less than 24 hours after the lead actress, Jessie Buckley, got an Oscar nomination (The Lost Daughter).

The trailer is light on detail, but huge on mood. A woman out for a walk in the countryside comes to a long and dark tunnel. Crazy stuff happens. There is a man at the end of the tunnel. Check it out below, the magic is in the execution, and keeping mum on the specifics.

Suffice it to say, A24 continues their knack for producing excitingly weird content, and Alex Garland has never not delivered an interesting film.