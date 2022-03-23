MEN Official Trailer: It Appears Alex Garland's New Film Has Many Rorys in it

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland's (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film.

Based on his recent trajectory we should come to expect a new film from Alex Garland every four years. Already a heralded writer he landed his directing debut, Ex Machina, with much aplomb back in 2014. He would cement his reputation as a director to watch with Annihilation in 2018 which leads us to 2022 and his new film, Men.

The official trailer arrived today. You definitely want to check it out down below. Holy cats is Rory Kinnear a menacing fuck. Every last one of him. It looks like it will be one of those roles that we will talk about for years to come.

Men was written and directed by Alex Garland, it stars Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, and Paapa Essiedu. Men will be in cinemas on May 20th.