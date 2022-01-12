Sundance 2022: Egg-cellent Trailer Laid for HATCHING
Sundance has gone totally virtual so that means the usual crop of top notch midnight films will just have to be experienced in the safe, quiet, dark, not-at-all-creepy confines of your own home. One such films is the ultra disturbing-looking Finnish horror Hatching from Hanna Bergholm. The trailer has just dropped and it looks great. Here's the description.
12-year-old Tinja is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. One night, Tinja finds a strange egg. What hatches is beyond belief.
There's gotta be a metaphor in there. Check out the trailer below.
IFC Midnight is bringing Hatching to VOD on April 29 if you can't catch it at Sundance.
