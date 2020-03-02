VICIOUS FUN: Behind The Scenes With David Koechner in New Black Fawn Horror Comedy
We have a number of behind the scenes images from the upcoming horror comedy Vicious Fun. This is the next film from the Black Fawn crew, directed by Cody Calahan and written by James Villeneuve. Calahan produced with Chad Archibald. The team shot just over the way in Hamilton, Ontario.
It is a change of pace for the lads from Black Fawn, moving into horror comedy territory, so it will be interesting to see them bring the funny to their brand of horror cinema.
We have a series of behind the scenes photos below. American comedy fixture David Koechner features prominantly in the gallery and there appears to be a rather chilly looking Julian Richings in a freezer. Good times.
Vicious Fun will premiere later in 2020.
Life comes terrifyingly close to imitating art in Vicious Fun, the new horror-comedy from Breakthrough Entertainment and Black Fawn Films in partnership with Turner Latin America’s new movie banner, Particular Crowd.The film follows Joel, a caustic 1980’s film critic for a national horror magazine, who finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for serial killers. With no other choice, Joel attempts to blend in with his homicidal surroundings or risk becoming the next victim.“An outrageous mash-up of dread and humour, Vicious Fun lives up to its title,” said Craig McGillivray, Breakthrough Entertainment’s Vice President of Distribution. “We are thrilled to have Turner Latin America’s new movie banner, Particular Crowd, as a partner on this film, and look forward to sharing the howls and horrors we’ve created together.”Shot in Hamilton, Ontario, Vicious Fun is directed by Cody Calahan, produced by Chad Archibald and Calahan and written by James Villeneuve. The film features an incredible cast including David Koechner (Anchorman, Cheap Thrills), Evan Marsh (Shazam!, Riot Girls), Amber Goldfarb (TV’s Bad Blood), Julian Richings (TV’s Supernatural, Man of Steel), Robert Maillet (300, Immortals), Ari Millen (TV’s Orphan Black, I’ll Take Your Dead) and Sean Baek (TV’s Killjoys).“It felt like the right time for us to branch out and make something outside our comfort zone,” said Director Cody Calahan. “These characters are wacky, satirical and genuinely funny. I can honestly say that I’ve never had so much fun on set and I think that translates directly to the screen. Vicious Fun marks the start of a new slate of films for us and we’re committed to pushing ourselves in new directions.”“We’re delighted to be starting this collaboration with Vicious Fun. We’ve really enjoyed working with the Breakthrough team and feel that Cody and Chad are creative powerhouses and hope this will be the first of many movies we’ll be working on together,” said Peter Bevan, Particular Crowd VP.
