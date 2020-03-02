VICIOUS FUN: Behind The Scenes With David Koechner in New Black Fawn Horror Comedy

We have a number of behind the scenes images from the upcoming horror comedy Vicious Fun. This is the next film from the Black Fawn crew, directed by Cody Calahan and written by James Villeneuve. Calahan produced with Chad Archibald. The team shot just over the way in Hamilton, Ontario.

It is a change of pace for the lads from Black Fawn, moving into horror comedy territory, so it will be interesting to see them bring the funny to their brand of horror cinema.

We have a series of behind the scenes photos below. American comedy fixture David Koechner features prominantly in the gallery and there appears to be a rather chilly looking Julian Richings in a freezer. Good times.

Vicious Fun will premiere later in 2020.