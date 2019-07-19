Myers And Strode Will Return in HALLOWEEN KILLS And HALLOWEEN ENDS

Well of course Michael Myers survived the trap that Laurie Strode and her daughter and granddaughter set for him at Laurie's home. He has 250 million reasons to do so.

If you wanted more Halloween horror after last year's new round of the ongoing bouts of Myers versus Strode then your wishes have been granted. Universal Pictures announced today that there will be two more Halloween pics coming out in '20 and '21.

Titled Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends we can only presume that everyone now intendeds for these films to be a trilogy. With two chapters this close together we wonder if they will film everything at once then divide accordingly.

Below is the announcement video.