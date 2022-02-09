FIRESTARTER Trailer: Ready to Ignite Cinemas And Peacock in May

Here's the trailer for the updated interpretation of Stephen King's 1980 novel Firestarter. Firestarter is coming to cinemas and will stream simultaneously on Peacock on May 13th.

First, Zac Efron is now old enough to be playing dad roles, specifically one that asks of him to have sired a child ten years ago. Second, we like the nod to the 1984 film in the poster layout. Third, it looks good. Pretty much on point with the emotions and the fire and the screaming.

The Exorcist, Insidious 5) this new film was produced by horror powerhouse Blumhouse along with Weed Road Pictures. Also in this mix our friend, cinematographer Karim Hussain help shoot this picture. He's very good at what he does. And, how about the news that John Carpenter composed the score with other Halloween composers Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Directed by Keith Thomas ( The Vigil ) and written by Scott Teems ( Halloween Kills ) this new film was produced by horror powerhouse Blumhouse along with Weed Road Pictures. Also in this mix our friend, cinematographer Karim Hussain help shoot this picture. He's very good at what he does. And, how about the news that John Carpenter composed the score with othercomposers Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.