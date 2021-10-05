RENDEZ-VOUS: U.S. Remake of Mexican Single Take Thriller Moves Ahead
Newly formed outfit Lobo Entertainment have announced their first film, Twisted, a U.S. remake of Pablo Olmos Arrayales’ single take thriller, Rendez-vous. Arrayales is returning to the director's chair and will be tasked with repeating the magic his original film had, if not building on what was already a very strong contribution to the single-take subgenre. Casting is underway and The Mosquito Coast’s Scotty Tovar is attached as the male lead.
Lobo Entertainment was formed by Julio Bove, Carina Portillo, and Samuel Real and will specialize in international content acquisition, production, and distribution with a focus on U.S. and Latin American projects.
The announcement is followed by a trailer for the original film.
LOBO ENTERTAINMENT proudly announces plans to produce TWISTED, the US remake of the highly acclaimed Mexican film “Rendez-vous”, which won multiple awards last year, including Audience Award at Morbido Film Festival 2019 (Mexico); Special Jury Mention at Macabro Film Festival 2020 (Mexico), Best Performance at Grimmfest 2021 (UK) for both main actors; Best First Time Director and Best Feature Film in Greece, France, and Brazil.Filmed entirely in one shot, this original film by talented Mexican director Pablo Olmos Arrayales, just finished its very successful run at the Hola Mexico Film Festival in Los Angeles this past week. This is the largest Mexican film festival outside Mexico, which showcases up and coming Mexican talent and their films. Samuel Douek, founder of Hola Mexico Film Festival commented: "I was intrigued from the moment I heard about the film, and it did not disappoint. We seldom watch a film where the technical process matches in excitement the story. Filled with twists and turns, it shows true circumstances and brings real excitement to the screen”.TWISTED is a classic thriller, where anything can happen when everything seems to be going “well”. A story of boy meets girl in the most modern of mediums…. the internet. They finally meet face to face in a very iconic location in Los Angeles. Maintaining the one-shot concept from the original film, the story takes audiences through the many twists and turns making them feel that they are accompanying them on their most memorable date of their lives. While the exact location is being decided, the casting of the film is currently underway with Scotty Tovar (“The Mosquito Coast”) attached as the male lead, and Pablo Olmos Arrayales will repeat at the helm.
Rendez-vous from Pablo Olmos Arrayales on Vimeo.
