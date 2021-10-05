RENDEZ-VOUS: U.S. Remake of Mexican Single Take Thriller Moves Ahead

Newly formed outfit Lobo Entertainment have announced their first film, Twisted, a U.S. remake of Pablo Olmos Arrayales’ single take thriller, Rendez-vous. Arrayales is returning to the director's chair and will be tasked with repeating the magic his original film had, if not building on what was already a very strong contribution to the single-take subgenre. Casting is underway and The Mosquito Coast’s Scotty Tovar is attached as the male lead.

Lobo Entertainment was formed by Julio Bove, Carina Portillo, and Samuel Real and will specialize in international content acquisition, production, and distribution with a focus on U.S. and Latin American projects.

The announcement is followed by a trailer for the original film.