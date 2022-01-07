Toronto Film Festival Coverage Trailers Zombie Movies Indie Features Superhero Movies

Exclusive KING CAR Clip: Please Fasten Your Seatbelt

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
"Fasten your seatbelt," says the car to the passenger, and for very good reason.

In King Car, Renata Pinheiro's dramatic sci-fi thriller from Brazil, an automobile appears to have become sentient. As our own J Hurtado noted in his review, which we republished yesterday:

"At first it seems like a perfect solution to the problems presented by the ban on older vehicles forced upon the working poor of Brazil by the government, but soon it becomes clear that this quasi-socialist revolution is leaning toward the disaster that plagues so many other such movements in Latin America."

The clip begins with the driver of the so-called "King Car" picking up a passenger, but it is no ordinary passenger. No, he has something else in mind, perhaps something nefarious. "King Car," however, sees right through him and acts/drives accordingly.

Watch the clip in its entirety below. King Car is now playing in select theaters; check local listings for a location near you.

Brazil

