Chinese Crime Thriller SHEEP WITHOUT A SHEPHERD Heading for UK Release

In recent days, we've reported on how the heavy hand of the mainland Chinese government has affected the Hong Kong film industry, notably with the incendiary short doc Do Not Split and the dramatic feature Better Days. Good films from the Mainland are still emerging, however; case in point, Sheep Without a Shepherd.

Our own Andrew Mack saw it as part of the Fantasia film festival last summer and was energized and impressed, as he noted in his review: "Quah directed a crime drama thriller with emphasis on the thrills. Sheep Without a Shepherd is a genuine thrill-ride that does not ask you to choose sides, you know who to cheer for in the opening moments of the film. Subsequent actions only cement that before the thrill-ride carries over that first lift hill and picks up momentum."

Artsploitation Films acquired it for distribution and announced a plan to release it on March 23; those plans have now been adjusted just a little, but UK residents won't have to wait long to see the thriller: Trinity CineAsia will release Sheep Without a Shepherd in "virtual cinemas and as part of Chinese Cinema Season from 12th April, and available on Digital platforms from 26th April," per an official statement.

Check out the official trailer below, but note that the release date has changed. Here's more official links:

Book tickets

Available on Digital from 26th April

Pre-order on iTunes

See it virtually via...

Rio Cinema

Genesis Cinema

HOME Manchester

Chapter

Showroom Workstation

Kinokulture

