BETTER DAYS Wins 8 Hong Kong Film Awards
Exposing "the dark world of bullying and societal pressures of achievement facing today's youth," Derek Kwok-Cheung Tsang's Better Days won eight Hong Kong Film Awards, per Variety.
The romantic crime drama snagged prizes that included best film, best director, best screenplay and best actress. The drama Suk Suk won awards for best actor and best supporting actress during a presentation that was announced via a live-streaming event.
Ip Man 4: The Finale was also recognized with multiple awards: best film editing, best sound design, and best action choreography -- by the great Yuen Wo-ping.
Both Better Days and Ip Man 4: The Finale are available on home video in the U.S. via Well Go USA.
Here's a complete list:
2020 Hong Kong Film Awards Winners
Best Film
Better Days
Produced by: Jojo Yuet-chun Hui
Best Director
Derek Kwok-cheung Tsang (Better Days)
Best Actor
Tai Bo (Suk Suk)
Best Actress
Zhou Dongyu (Better Days)
Best Screenplay
Lam Wing Sum, Li Yuan, Xu Yimeng (Better Days)
Best New Performer
Jackson Yee (Better Days)
Best New Director
Norris Wong Yee Lam (My Prince Edward)
Best Costume & Makeup Design
Dora Ng (Better Days)
Best Art Direction
Cheung Siu Hong (Fagara)
Best Film Editing
Cheung Ka Fai (Ip Man 4: The Finale)
Best Cinematography
Yu Jing Pin (Better Days)
Best Supporting Actor
Cheung Tat Ming (i'm livin' it)
Best Supporting Actress
Patra Au Ga Man (Suk Suk)
Best Action Choreography
Yuen Wo Ping (Ip Man 4: The Finale)
Best Visual Effects
Yee Kwok Leung, Ma Siu Fu, Leung Wai Man, Ho Man Lok (The White Storm 2: Drug Lords)
Best Sound Design
Lee Yiu Keung George, Yiu Chun Hin (Ip Man 4: The Finale)
Best Original Film Song
"Fly" (from Better Days). Composer: Ellen Joyce Loo. Lyrics: Ellen Joyce Loo, Wu Qing Feng. Vocal artist: Yoyo Sham.
Best Original Film Score
Eman Lam (My Prince Edward)
Best Asian Chinese-Language Film
An Elephant Sitting Still