BETTER DAYS Wins 8 Hong Kong Film Awards

Exposing "the dark world of bullying and societal pressures of achievement facing today's youth," Derek Kwok-Cheung Tsang's Better Days won eight Hong Kong Film Awards, per Variety.

The romantic crime drama snagged prizes that included best film, best director, best screenplay and best actress. The drama Suk Suk won awards for best actor and best supporting actress during a presentation that was announced via a live-streaming event.

Ip Man 4: The Finale was also recognized with multiple awards: best film editing, best sound design, and best action choreography -- by the great Yuen Wo-ping.

Both Better Days and Ip Man 4: The Finale are available on home video in the U.S. via Well Go USA.

Here's a complete list:

2020 Hong Kong Film Awards Winners

Best Film

Better Days

Produced by: Jojo Yuet-chun Hui

Best Director

Derek Kwok-cheung Tsang (Better Days)

Best Actor

Tai Bo (Suk Suk)

Best Actress

Zhou Dongyu (Better Days)

Best Screenplay

Lam Wing Sum, Li Yuan, Xu Yimeng (Better Days)

Best New Performer

Jackson Yee (Better Days)

Best New Director

Norris Wong Yee Lam (My Prince Edward)

Best Costume & Makeup Design

Dora Ng (Better Days)

Best Art Direction

Cheung Siu Hong (Fagara)

Best Film Editing

Cheung Ka Fai (Ip Man 4: The Finale)

Best Cinematography

Yu Jing Pin (Better Days)

Best Supporting Actor

Cheung Tat Ming (i'm livin' it)

Best Supporting Actress

Patra Au Ga Man (Suk Suk)

Best Action Choreography

Yuen Wo Ping (Ip Man 4: The Finale)

Best Visual Effects

Yee Kwok Leung, Ma Siu Fu, Leung Wai Man, Ho Man Lok (The White Storm 2: Drug Lords)

Best Sound Design

Lee Yiu Keung George, Yiu Chun Hin (Ip Man 4: The Finale)

Best Original Film Song

"Fly" (from Better Days). Composer: Ellen Joyce Loo. Lyrics: Ellen Joyce Loo, Wu Qing Feng. Vocal artist: Yoyo Sham.

Best Original Film Score

Eman Lam (My Prince Edward)

Best Asian Chinese-Language Film

An Elephant Sitting Still

