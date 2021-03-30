THE SPINE OF NIGHT Blooms With RLJE Films And Shudder For North America

The Spine of Night had been bought for North America shortly after its world premiere at SXSW this month. Even less surprising is that it was RLJE Films and Shudder who have acquired it. The big news was announced yesterday over at Deadline . No one was surprised to learn that the roto-scope animated throwback fantasy filmhad been bought for North America shortly after its world premiere at SXSW this month. Even less surprising is that it was RLJE Films and Shudder who have acquired it.

RLJE Films plan on releasing The Spine of Night in cinemas later this year. Shudder, who also has rights for the UK, Australia and New Zealand will premiere the film on its platform in 2022. Which is a terribly long time to wait to see it.

The Spine of Night is awesome. Josh reviewed it for us and these are just a couple excerpts from Why? The long and short of it is thatis awesome. Josh reviewed it for us and these are just a couple excerpts from his glowing review

Heavily influenced by fantasy films of the late '70s and early '80s, The Spine of Night gives geeks everywhere a gory gift for which we can all be thankful... Drawing heavily from the seminal work done in films like Heavy Metal and Bakshi's Tolkein films, The Spine of Night is effectively an homage to a style long abandoned by traditional animation... it does what it does with such effectiveness, always raising the ante of the violence and gore, that is succeeds in providing a new standard for adult fantasy animation that will be hard to surpass.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, have acquired the North American rights to the fantasy-horror film THE SPINE OF NIGHT after its successful world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. Produced with hand-rotoscoped animation, THE SPINE OF NIGHT is inspired by the classic works of artists like Ralph Bakshi and Frank Franzetta, and the fantasy genre as it was in the 1970s: boundary pushing, politically progressive and utterly fearless. RLJE Films plans to release the THE SPINE OF NIGHT in theaters later this year. Shudder, which also has UK, Australia and New Zealand rights, will premiere the film on its platform in 2022. “THE SPINE OF NIGHT is like the insane love child of Heavy Metal and Mandy,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “The audience response out of SXSW proves this is an instant classic that will be playing on midnight movie screens for years to come.” “THE SPINE OF NIGHT absolutely shreds,” said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. “It’s a fantasy horror epic that rides lightning directly into the hearts of genre and cult film fans.” Written and directed by Philip Gelatt (They Remain), Morgan Galen King (directorial debut), the film stars Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: Episode IX, upcoming Marvel series “Loki”), Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”, “Ash vs Evil Dead”), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Betty Gabriel (Get Out, “Westworld”) and Joe Manganiello (Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Archenemy). In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs. THE SPINE OF NIGHT was produced by Gelatt, Will Battersby (A Good Marriage) and Jean Rattle (Break-Up Date). Ward and Jess De Leo on behalf of RLJE Films and Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder negotiated the deal with Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms and Joe Yanick of Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.