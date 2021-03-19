Friday One Sheet: THE MOHEL

Here is the key art for a Canadian short playing at SXSW that at first glance evokes the iconic poster imagery of The Exorcist. Charles Wahl's The Mohel, however, is about a Jewish doctor arriving to do the circumcision of a Halifax couple's baby boy.

Designer Cail Reagh does a couple more things with this minimal poster. Orange is unquestionalby going to stand out at a (virtual) festival crowded with many busy one-sheets. More than that, I was immediately captivated by the shadow-perspective credit block. And finally, the most subtle severing of the serif on the protruding final letter of the title. Just the tip.