THE UNBURIED Exclusive: Trailer And Release Date Announced For Argentinian Horror Flick

We have your first look at the Argentine horror flick, The Unburied, from writer-director Alejandro Cohen Arazi. His debut feature film was picked up by our friends at The Horror Collective and will be released on-demand and home video on October 4th.

This is the second Spanish-language horror flick that the outfit has picked up for distribution. Their first acquistion was Diablo Rojo PTY out of Panama. We've spoken about it, a bit.

You will find the trailer below the official announcement along with a small selection of stills.