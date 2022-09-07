THE UNBURIED Exclusive: Trailer And Release Date Announced For Argentinian Horror Flick
We have your first look at the Argentine horror flick, The Unburied, from writer-director Alejandro Cohen Arazi. His debut feature film was picked up by our friends at The Horror Collective and will be released on-demand and home video on October 4th.
This is the second Spanish-language horror flick that the outfit has picked up for distribution. Their first acquistion was Diablo Rojo PTY out of Panama. We've spoken about it, a bit.
You will find the trailer below the official announcement along with a small selection of stills.
The Horror Collective will release the award winning Argentinian horror THE UNBURIED in North America, Australia and New Zealand on October 4. The film will be released on-demand and home video.Log-line: After the death of his father, a young man returns home to settle his inheritance. Forced to participate in an occult ritual, he discovers a terrifying family secret.Written and directed by Alejandro Cohen Arazi, The Unburied won several awards for use of practical effects including Best Film at the Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival and Best Makeup FX at the San Cugat Fantastic in Spain. It also played FrightFest (UK), Dublin Horrorthon (Ireland), Feratum (Mexico) and Rojo Sangre (Argentina).Originally titled El cadáver insepulto (The Unburied Corpse), the film stars Demián Salomón, Héctor Alba, Mirta Busnelli and Juan Pablo Cestaro. Produced by Alejandro Cohen Arazi and executive produced by Javier Diment and Vanesa Pagani. International sales by Jinga Films.
