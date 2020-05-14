DIABLO ROJO PTY: Watch This First Clip From The First Panamanian Horror Flick

Yesterday The Horror Collective released a clip from Sol Moreno's horror flick, Diablo Rojo PTY. This is the first horror flick to come out of Panama and you can find it on Amazon Prime Video starting today.

The clip takes place early on in the film. Two motorcycle cops have caught up to Miguel and Teo in the Diablo Rojo. Miguel has a run in with Josefina, whose relationship to him will be revealed in time. But he doesn't see her for who she truly is, a witch, and things go bad very quickly for one of the cops.

The clip give a good look at the practival effects Moreno and her team employed when making their indie horror flick. It is one of the selling points of this flick that I have been following for a while now.

Keep an eye out for Diablo Rojo PTY on Amazon Prime Video.