Intense Revenge Thriller VIOLATION Acquired By Shudder For 2021 Streaming Debut

After first shocking Toronto International Film Festival Midnight Madness audiences last year, Madeline Fewer-Sims and Dusty Mancinelli's incredibly intense revenge thriller Violation will move to AMC's Shudder streaming service in 2021. Just yesterday Violation was named as a part of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival's Midnight section next month, and following that US debut it will premiere to SVOD audiences later in the year through the Shudder's horror-centric streaming platform. No firm date has been given yet.

We saw Violation as part of TIFF and we completely shaken by its visceral approach to feminist revenge stories and with this acquisition, it looks to traumatize a whole new audience:

To call Violation a gut punch would be selling it short... Violation is a tremendous film, an absolute stunner that is as horrifically gruesome as it is necessary, and I'll be thinking about it for a long time.

Here are some of the details from Shudder: