STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Season Two Trailer. This is The Way, And it is Awesome!

So. That first season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ was kind of a thing. It might have blown up a wee bit. Might have.

Oh heck. The Mandalorian was amazing! No one could have predicted that The Child was going to be THAT big. And today we have the trailer for the second season which drops on October 30th? Can someone make sure the World's expirey date extends beyond the release arc of this, please?

You got a wounded Razorcrest at the opening. XWings taking up chase later on. Some very cool speeder bike action. And now we have the Jedi possibly involved? No sign of Giancarlo Esposito and the dark saber though we're sure this is just a sign of things to come. Of course we'll all be talking about The Child shutting the doors of his pod before Mando fires missles from his wrist gauntlet.

So. Excited.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

This is the way.