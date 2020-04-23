DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Trailer: New Disney+ Docu-Series Premieres on May The 4th

There has been a lot of good news for Star Wars fans as of late. Disney and Lucasfilm continue to develop new series for Disney+ including a freshly announcement female-centric series from Russian Doll Co-Creator Leslye Headland and production continues on season three of The Mandalorian. The future of Star Wars is not only bright but definitely in series now.

Last week it was announced that there would be a new docu-series on Disney+ called Disney Gallery and the first season would be about their smash hit The Mandalorian. The first season will premiere on Star Wars Day, May the 4th.

In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars -- Monday, May 4 -- “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

They released the trailer today and it looks like its going to be a lot of fun. Jon Favreau hosting round table discussions with cast members and the directors looks to be fun and insightful. I would watch an entire episode just about how they created the enviroments with virtual production technology and unreal engine. This kind of behind-the-scenes stuff is like crack to me.

Have a look for yourself below.

