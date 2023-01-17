THE MANDALORIAN: Season Three Trailer Drops And Directors Announced
If you're like me you've got your share of alerts, likes, links and subscribes. So many, that your phone is barely used as a phone and more of a portable notification device going off every other minute. Usually I just glance briefly until the odd one catches my eye and I stop everything I'm doing to hit that link. Last night was one of those times.
I wasn't privy to the news that Disney and Lucasfilm were going to drop a new trailer for The Mandalorian last night during some sporting event. We're Star Wars nerds, since when do we equate sports with our chosen franchise?
Regardless, here it is, the new trailer for the third season of what is undeniably the most popular of the Star Wars series that Disney and Lucasfilm have put out there. I cannot even fathom giving you any kind of detailed breakdown or disection of what is inside (I find these folks the least annoying of the bunch out there). I will say that there is always room for more Mandalorians and Grogu with the Force push was cool. It looks like there will be further exploration into where Grogu was when Order 66 was issued as well.
Too much hyperdrive though. Holy hell.
Disney and Lucasfilm also annonced this season's directors. Fan favorite and director of the best episodes of the series (fact), Bryce Dallas Howard returns. She will be joined by Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, and Peter Ramsey.
