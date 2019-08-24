THE MANDALORIAN Trailer: You`ve Already Watched it, But Just in Case You Haven`t...

Holy. Moly.

Lucasfilm and Disney dropped the trailer for their Disney+ series The Mandalorian and wow oh wow.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Was their any doubt that the series would look top shelf? The scale of this is on par with anything the studios have committed to film. I don't have a big enough television at home to handle this! It is glorious!

The trailer is full of action including a wonderful shot IG-88 laying waste to everyone around it. Everyone. That stack of Carbon frozen bounties is cool. We also get a look at Gina Carano, Carl Weathers - who despite his last name doesn't look weathered, at all! - and Werner Herzog!

And we still haven't seen Pedro Pascal's face.

Watch the trailer for The Mandalorian, again, for the first time.

The Mandalorian premieres on November 12th with the launch of Disney+.