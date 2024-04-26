Now Streaming: FURIA S2, Nordic Political Thriller

True confessions are essential in a murder mystery, as is a determination to investigate doggedly and find the truth, no matter the cost to your own life.

They are also essential in writing this article, so I confess that I have not watched Furia Season 1, and I've only sampled the terrific first episode of Season 2, now streaming on Viaplay, a service that is available with a 7-day free trial, exclusively via Amazon's Prime Video Channels. And here's the direct link to Season 2.

Now, I mention these things because the first episode of Season 2 made me want to drop everything and catch up immediately with all eight episodes of Season 1, as well as all six episodes of Season 2, because this is not a series that was made in the U.S. and designed for binging while talking, preparing food, or folding the laundry. Instead, it's immediately gripping, filled with movement, and quickly builds suspense, even when you may not understand fully what's going on.

True confession: that includes me. Beginning with a recap of Season 1, the show then moves to events eight years later, before quickly rewinding to events that tease what just happened in the show, and, frankly, I was already lost.

But fascinated, because the show presents its narrative from its native Norwegian perspective, which made me feel very much like a U.S. TV baby. Until I have time to catch up with all these episodes, which I plan to do Real Soon Now, allow me to quote from the official synopsis:

"Created by the International Emmy award-winning writer Giermund Eriksen (Mammon), the gripping second season of the Nordic political thriller Furia makes its exclusive US debut on the Viaplay streaming service on Thursday, April 25 with all six episodes available to binge.

"Expertly directed by Magnus Martens (Banshee, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), the six part series stars Pål Sverre Hagen (Exit, War Sailor, Valkyrien), Ine Marie Wilmann (Troll, Exit, War Sailor), and Boryz Szyc (Oscar-nominated Cold War, Detective Frost).



"Caught in a web of deception, Ellen is branded as the very enemy she's hunting. She rejoins with the unyielding Asgeir in a race from the Arctic's icy breath to the heartbeats of Budapest and Warsaw, to unravel a deadly plot and clear her tarnished name."



"Season 2 Synopsis: It's been two years since Ellen and Asgeir stopped the terror attack in Berlin. Ellen is back home caring for her elderly father, while Asgeir and his daughter live in Lofoten in hiding from the relentless and lethal Ziminov.

"But when a brutal murder leads Ellen and Asgeir to Hungary, they discover that this is part of something much bigger; a plot to tear down the European democracy. With the lives of their loved ones hanging in the balance, Ellen and her uncompromising partner Asgeir are forced into a race against time to foil a new terrorist plot that takes them from the Arctic to Budapest and into the heart of Warsaw."

To give you a taste, I'm embedding below the trailer for Season 1 via Viaplay and the trailer for Season 2 (no subtitles, but you're get the flavor) via Prime Video Nordics, where the show is also available for subscribers in the Nordic region.