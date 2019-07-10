BLOOD ON HER NAME: First Teaser For Mathew Pope's Southern Gothic

Mathew Pope's debut feature film Blood On Her Name will have its world premiere at Fantasia on July 17th. The first teaser for his Southern-Gothic film was released today. Have a look below.

A woman’s panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spirals out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man’s body to his family

The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor. It was an accident, borne of self defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller (Bethany Anne Lind) and her son. In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body.

But can she actually disappear a man from the earth— from his family— leaving them forever wondering? As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father-- a cop with a long history of moral compromise (Will Patton)-- and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased (Elisabeth Rohm). Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances.

Blood On Her Name is the feature debut from Mathew Pope and stars Bethany Anne Lind (Ozark), Will Patton (Remember The Titans, Armageddon) and Elisabeth Röhm (Joy, American Hustle). The film was written and produced by Don Thompson and Pope for Rising Creek.