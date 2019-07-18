BLOOD ON HER NAME: New Poster Drops Ahead of World Premiere at Fantasia

Mathew Pope's Southern Gothic Neo-Noir Blood on Her Name premiered last night at the Fantasia International Film Festival. Ahead of its premiere this fresh poster, designed by Casey Moore of High Council, was debuted.

The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor. It was an accident, borne of self defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller (Bethany Anne Lind) and her son. In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body.

But can she actually disappear a man from the earth— from his family— leaving them forever wondering? As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father-- a cop with a long history of moral compromise (Will Patton)-- and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased (Elisabeth Rohm). Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances.