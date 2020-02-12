BLOOD ON HER NAME Trailer: Matthew Pope's Feature Debut Neo-Noir Out February 28th

Matthew Pope's feature film debut, the neo-noir thriller Blood on Her Name bows in cinemas across the U.S. and on VOD on February 28th. A new trailer was released the other week and htere is no time like the present to share it with you. Have a look below.

A woman’s panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spirals out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man’s body to his family.

BLOOD ON HER NAME is the feature debut from Atlanta-based filmmaker Matthew Pope, who’s previous work has garnered him both national and film festivals accolades. Pope co-wrote the film alongside producer Don Thompson, and the two co-founded Rising Creek together.

The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor. It was an accident, borne of self-defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller and her son.

In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body. But can she actually disappear a man from the earth—from his family—leaving them forever wondering? As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father--a cop with a long history of moral compromise --and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased. Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances.

The film World Premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival and celebrated it’s US Premiere at L.A.’s Beyond Fest.

Featuring Bethany Anne Lind (REPRISAL, OZARK), Will Patton, (REMEMBER THE TITANS, ARMAGEDDON) and Elizabeth Röhm (AMERICAN HUSTLE, JOY)