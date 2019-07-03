BLOOD ON HER NAME: Yellow Veil Pictures Acquires World Sales For Matthew Pope's Neo-Noir

Matthew Pope's neo-noir Blood on Her Name will have its world premiere in Montreal at the Fantasia International Film Festival. Leading up to that our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have picked up the world sales rights for it. If you see Blood on Her Name and you want it you will have to go through Yellow Veil.

Starring Ozark's Bethany Ann Lind the film, "follows a single mother’s panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing, which spirals out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man's body to his family".

Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms said “Blood on Her Name is a tight and intense debut feature anchored by an extraordinary performance by Bethany Anne Lind, and we couldn’t be more excited to get this film in front of Fantasia’s audience next month.”

“Our cast and crew worked so hard to protect the soulful core of this thriller and I couldn’t be happier to be working with YVP to get the film out into the world, beginning with a premiere at such an amazing festival.” says director Matthew Pope.

As mentioned above Blood On Her Name stars Bethany Anne Lind (Ozark). It also stars Will Patton (Remember The Titans, Armageddon) and Elisabeth Röhm (Joy, American Hustle). The film was written and produced by Don Thompson and Matthew Pope for Rising Creek.

The film will World Premiere July 17th at the Fantasia International Film Festival.