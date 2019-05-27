Cannes Coverage International News All Reviews Thrillers Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Notes on Streaming: Filipino Revenge Thriller MARIA Gets Bloody, Nasty

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Sign-In to Vote
Notes on Streaming: Filipino Revenge Thriller MARIA Gets Bloody, Nasty

For those with a high tolerance for violence and a love of strong female protagonists:

Maria
Now streaming on Netflix.

I blame the algorithm.

Honestly, extreme violence has become something I now try to avoid -- isn't there enough violence in the world lately? Also, I don't like the negative effect on my already-waning compassion for needy people -- but the all-wise Netflix algorithm evaluated my viewing history as of late and keep surfacing Maria as one to watch, so one evening I did just that.

Boy, oh boy, is this a splattery picture. And mean! And ugly in tone! And just when I had suffered enough, suddenly Cristine Reyes took command of the centre stage in a bald updating of Renny Harlin's The Long Kiss Goodbye (1996), written by Shane Black, and Maria became a completely different picture, i.e. one that I watched (albeit, sometimes between my fingers as I covered my face like a child) straight through to the end of its brisk 90-minute running time.

Pedring Lopez directed. Germaine De Leon and KC Montero also star. This is a vicious picture, yet in certain scenes, it's like a kinetic bomb has exploded. Exploitative, yes; copycat-ish, sure; comic-book-ish villains, naturally; compelling to watch, definitely.

On Twitter, I noted:

Like John Wick, only backwards and in heels. Once Cristine Reyes fully emerges as Maria, nasty crime flick coalesces into a brutal but justifiable revenge thriller with high body count and many, many, many bloody and kinetic kills.

I added a warning for parents, prompting a concise reply by Only Nice Things:

Oh yeah if you're sensitive to violence happening to an adolescent DEFINITELY don't watch this movie lol. BUT if you want to see Filppino Martial Arts on display with a great girl on girl bathroom [fight], then you MUST see this movie!

Summing up: Action fans with a tolerance for extreme violence, this is your movie.


Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Cristine ReyesGermaine De LeonKC MonteroNetflixPedring LopezPhilippinesYz CarbonellRex LopezGuji LorenzanaActionCrime

More from Around the Web

More about Notes on Streaming

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.