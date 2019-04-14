Fantasia Coverage Horror Movies International Features Weird Interviews Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE MANDALORIAN: New Images Released From Jon Favreau's Disney+ Series

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Mandalorian banner.jpgDisney debuted four new stills and teaser footage at this morning's The Mandalorian panel at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. Led by show writer Jon Favreau and director Dave Filoni, the panel included Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and introduced Carl Weathers to the capacity crowd. 
 
Disney debuted four new stills and roughly three minutes of teaser footage showing Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian warrior, Carl Weathers’ character Greef Carga, and Gina Carano’s character Cara Dune during the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday.
 
Pascal’s titular character is modeled after iconic bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett from the earlier trilogies. He travels the outer reaches of the galaxy alone, far away from the laws of the New Republic.
 
The panel revealed that Carano’s character, Cara Dune, is an ex-Rebel Shock Trooper, while Weathers’ Greef Carga is the head of a guild of bounty hunters.
 
The series is set between “A New Hope” and “The Force Awakens,” sometime after the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the First Order. (Variety)
 
Below are the four new stills released by Disney. Video from the panel is below, though it does black out during the three minutes of teaser footage. Shame. 
