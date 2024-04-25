THE EXORCISM Trailer: Russell Crowe Stars in Possession Horror
Exorcism runs in the family on and off screen as Russell Crowe becomes the ultimate method actor, albeit unwillingly, in Joshua John Miller's upcoming possession horror flick, The Exorcism.
Carrying on a tradition left to him by his father, actor Jason Miller (The Exorcist), the younger Miller tackled the possession genre in their sophomore feature film. The Exorcism will be released in cinemas on June 7th and the trailer came out today. Check it out down below.
Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play.
From director and co-writer Miller:
The origins of the film stem from my childhood spent watching my father, Jason Miller, playing the doomed Father Karras flinging himself out a window at the climax of The Exorcist. If that wasn’t haunting enough on its own, my dad never shied away from telling me stories of just how “cursed” the movie was: the mysterious fires that plagued the production, the strange deaths, the lifelong injuries— the list went on and on. The lore of any “cursed film” has captivated me ever since.With The Exorcism, we wanted to update the possession movie formula (“Heroic man rescues woman from forces she’s too weak and simple to battle herself!”) for a world where no one group owns goodness and decency over another. We were gifted with an extraordinary cast and creative team to tell a story about how we’re all vulnerable to darkness, to perpetuating it, if we fail to face our demons.The devil may retaliate, but what other choice do we have?
The Exorcism also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.
