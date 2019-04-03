I TRAPPED THE DEVIL: Watch The Trailer For Josh Lobo's Debut Horror Film

We announced last week that Josh Lobo's debut horror flick I Trapped the Devil is playing at four film festivals down in the States this month before IFC Midnight puts it out in U.S. cinemas and On Demand on April 26th.

The trailer was released today. Have a look below.

Christmas is supposed to be a time for peace and joyful family reunions. But when Matt (AJ Bowen) and his wife Karen (Susan Burke) show up unannounced at the home of his estranged brother Steve (Scott Poythress) to celebrate the holidays, they are instead greeted with a horrifying surprise: trapped in the basement is a man. But not just any man. Steve believes that his hostage is none other than the devil himself. As shock and skepticism turn to fear and paranoia, Matt and Karen find themselves facing a terrifying quandary: is Steve dangerously unhinged? Or could the mysterious stranger really be evil incarnate? Either way, the stage is set for a true Christmas from hell.

It looks like I Trapped the Devil will screen next week at Imagine in the Netherlands. We also announced earlier today that it will also play at Blood Window Pinamar the following week. Since I'm not expecting to be back in Argentina until the end of the year we look to other Anarchists on the ground at Imagine or Chattanooga for the earliest word on Lobo's first film.