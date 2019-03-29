I TRAPPED THE DEVIL: Poster And Release Date Announced

When our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures announced their arrival last Summer they already had Josh Lobo's debut feature film I Trapped The Devil on their sales slate. Back then we knew it as A Man In The Dark but it has since donned that fancy new moniker, I Trapped the Devil.

Christmas is supposed to be a time for peace and joyful family reunions. But when Matt (AJ Bowen) and his wife Karen (Susan Burke) show up unannounced at the home of his estranged brother Steve (Scott Poythress) to celebrate the holidays, they are instead greeted with a horrifying surprise: trapped in the basement is a man. But not just any man. Steve believes that his hostage is none other than the devil himself. As shock and skepticism turn to fear and paranoia, Matt and Karen find themselves facing a terrifying quandary: is Steve dangerously unhinged? Or could the mysterious stranger really be evil incarnate? Either way, the stage is set for a true Christmas from hell.

So Yellow Veil did their job and sold I Trapped the Devil to IFC Midnight who are wasting no time and will screen the film at a select number of festivals before releasing it in select cinemas and On-Demand April 26th.

A nifty new poster was released yesterday and here it is below in all its glory. We think it is reminiscent of covers of pulp horror novels. We like it a lot.

Here are the festivals where I Trapped The Devil will play before its theatrical release.

Chattanooga Film Festival // Chattanooga, TN

Minneapolis-St. Paul Int'l Film Festival // Minneapolis, MN

Motor City Nightmares // Novi, MI

Phoenix Film Festival // Phoenix, AZ